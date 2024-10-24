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Lee Newberry Jones's avatar
Lee Newberry Jones
Oct 24, 2024

Critical information. Too many people are unaware of the crimes committed by Hitler’s reliable ally Romania. Thank you, and may your grandfather’s memory and his witness continue to be a blessing and inspiration.

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5 replies by Oren Kessler and others
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J.R.
Oct 24, 2024

Kudos to an excellent introduction to an under-reported corner of WWII. Thank you for the historical context and sharing your grandfather’s painful, horrific experience as a Romanian Jew during the Holocaust. I learned something today. Thank you again.

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1 reply by Oren Kessler
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