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jerome de la lande's avatar
jerome de la lande
Jun 22, 2025

Thank you for sharing. Stay safe!

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Pierre Weydert's avatar
Pierre Weydert
Jun 19, 2025

Thank you for providing us with these insights, Oren. I live in peaceful Switzerland and we simply cannot imagine what these daily attacks must feel like for the people of Israel.

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