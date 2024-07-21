About Subterranea

The buried, the overlooked, the obscured. Archival digs into the world’s most written-about, and least understood, patch of earth: The one between the river and the sea.

About Oren Kessler

Author, Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict, winner of the 2024 Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature and one of the Wall Street Journal’s 10 Best Books of the year. Fellow, Royal Historical Society. Based in Tel Aviv.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get updates on Oren’s new posts. Paid membership includes access to members-only posts, plus the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping a writer keep the lights on.