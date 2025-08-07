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My Conversation with Coleman (Hughes)
A chat with one of our great public intellectuals about Israel and Palestine, India and Pakistan, and a lot more
May 14
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Oren Kessler
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April 2026
Israel and Lebanon: Once almost-allies, now at war ... again
Before 1948 many prominent Lebanese, above all President Émile Eddé, welcomed a Jewish presence to the south. What went wrong?
Apr 1
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Oren Kessler
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January 2026
I wrote ‘Palestine 1936.’ The film ‘Palestine 36’ is an affront to history
In The Free Press, I review an Oscar-shortlisted film, funded by Qatar, Turkey, and the BBC, that rewrites the past to serve a modern political agenda
Jan 19
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Oren Kessler
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August 2025
Yolande Harmer: Israel's forgotten super-spy in Egypt
Harmer was Israel's most important spy in 1948, infiltrating the royal palace, Muslim Brotherhood and Arab League. Her legacy deserves to be honored
Aug 7, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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June 2025
Notes from underground
Scenes from a bomb shelter (mine), and thoughts on the present apocalypse
Jun 19, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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May 2025
Before he was Viscount of Alamein, there was Monty of Mount Carmel
A few years before halting the Nazis in Egypt, the irascible general commanded a counterinsurgency from his Haifa HQ
May 28, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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If I forget thee, Guiana
On the eve of the Holocaust, Britain closed the gates to the Holy Land and proposed a Jewish homeland in South America
May 7, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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Reinventing Gaza, then and now
Trump's vision of a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has a century-old precedent. It didn't end well.
May 5, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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February 2025
A ‘fanatic’ as long as he breathes: Ibn Saud vs. the grand mufti
In secret 1939 letter, Saudi Arabia’s founder warned Hajj Amin would lead Palestinians to ruin. He wasn’t alone
Feb 7, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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January 2025
Mahatma Gandhi’s Zionist ‘soulmate’
The Great Soul opposed Jewish statehood. His ‘lifelong companion’ left his fortune to Israel and his ashes in Galilee
Jan 6, 2025
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Oren Kessler
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November 2024
When Mencken came to Palestine
90 years ago, America’s wickedest pundit – whose views on Jews were ‘mixed’ at best – became its unlikeliest Zionist
Nov 14, 2024
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Oren Kessler
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October 2024
My grandfather’s diary of Romania’s Holocaust: The poison peas
The story of Vapniarka, a mass-poisoning and paralysis unique even in the grim annals of the Holocaust
Oct 31, 2024
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Oren Kessler
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© 2026 Oren Kessler
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